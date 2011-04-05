10 Worst Theme Park Snacks

" " There aren't many healthy snack options at a theme park. iStockphoto.com/ Thinkstock

Summertime. When the kids are out of school and the air is thick with heat, many of us like to spend the day at an amusement park or fair. We ride the rollercoasters and Ferris wheels, play some games, and then -- our favorite part -- we visit the food stand for snacks.

Now, we all know that a theme park isn't the best place to find the healthy things to eat. Frankly, it can be downright impossible to find a snack that isn't terribly bad for you. Seriously, though, do we really go to these places to grab a healthy meal? Not really. Nevertheless, there's bad food and then there's really bad food. We've checked out amusement parks and state fairs all over the country and we've come up with a list of the worst offenders. Some are bad for your health, some are completely bizarre, and some are just plain unappetizing. Read on...