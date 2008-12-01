Broccoli Rabe: Natural Food

" " Broccoli rabe is a healthy, natural food. ©iStockphoto.com/salsachica

Nutritional Information:

Good source of vitamin C and iron.

What to Look For:

Pick crisp, tender leaves that are bright in color. Avoid wilted, browning leaves.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

Wrap the greens in paper towels and place in a plastic bag to maintain moisture. They will keep refrigerated for two to three days. Before cooking, rinse as many times as necessary to remove sand and dirt, and remove any thick, tough leaves.

Best Uses:

Use raw in salads when leaves are small and tender. Quick cooking is the key when making greens — whether you sauté them in a skillet with a small amount of olive oil until just wilted, or steam them using only the moisture that clings after washing.

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

