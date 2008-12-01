Chestnuts: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Good source of vitamin C.
What to Look For:
Look for chestnuts with a glossy brown shell.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
They will keep refrigerated in a plastic bag for a few weeks.To prevent the shell from bursting when cooking, make a small "X" on the flat side of chestnut, all the way through the shell.
Best Uses:
To roast, arrange chestnuts in dish in a single layer and roast at 325°F for 20 minutes. Let cool and peel. Add to soups and stews or make candied chestnuts for dessert.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.
From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.
Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.
