Chestnuts: Natural Food

Chestnuts are a great natural food.
Nutritional Information:

Good source of vitamin C.

What to Look For:

Look for chestnuts with a glossy brown shell.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They will keep refrigerated in a plastic bag for a few weeks.To prevent the shell from bursting when cooking, make a small "X" on the flat side of chestnut, all the way through the shell.

Best Uses:

To roast, arrange chestnuts in dish in a single layer and roast at 325°F for 20 minutes. Let cool and peel. Add to soups and stews or make candied chestnuts for dessert.

 

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

