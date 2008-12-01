Cranberries: Natural Food

Rich in vitamin C, cranberries are good in sauces.
Nutritional Information:

Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber.

What to Look For

Look for cranberries that are shiny and not shriveled. A brown or a deep red color signals freshness. A good, fresh berry should be hard and bounce if dropped on a hard surface.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They'll keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Sort and rinse cranberries in cold water before using.

Best Uses:

Cranberries are unpleasantly tart on their own, but they're excellent for flavoring a sauce, adding to stuffing or in cakes and breads.

 

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.

