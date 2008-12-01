Cranberries: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber.
What to Look For
Look for cranberries that are shiny and not shriveled. A brown or a deep red color signals freshness. A good, fresh berry should be hard and bounce if dropped on a hard surface.
Advertisement
Easy Storage and Preparation:
They'll keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Sort and rinse cranberries in cold water before using.
Best Uses:
Cranberries are unpleasantly tart on their own, but they're excellent for flavoring a sauce, adding to stuffing or in cakes and breads.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.
From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.
Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.
Advertisement