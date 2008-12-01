Kumquats: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Good source of vitamins A and C.
What to Look For:
Choose thin-skinned, orange fruit about 1.5 inches long. Fruits with green leaves still attached are freshest.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
Keeps at room temperature for several days.
Best Uses:
Eat raw (a very refreshing treat after rich meals); or cut it in half, seed and purée, then add to a sauce for dessert or poultry.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
