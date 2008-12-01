Salsify: Natural Food

" " Salsify has a unique flavor. Publications International, Ltd.

Nutritional Information:

Good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B-6, riboflavin and potassium.

What to Look For:

Select firm, tapered roots with black or white skin. Salsify has a mild flavor similar to artichoke hearts, asparagus or oysters.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

Wrap in plastic and it will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Before using, remove the tops and thin skin.

Best Uses:

Boil in salted water for 10 to 15 minutes. Mash plain or use in stews. Season with chives, parsley and pepper.

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.