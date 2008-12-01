Salsify: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B-6, riboflavin and potassium.
What to Look For:
Select firm, tapered roots with black or white skin. Salsify has a mild flavor similar to artichoke hearts, asparagus or oysters.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
Wrap in plastic and it will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Before using, remove the tops and thin skin.
Best Uses:
Boil in salted water for 10 to 15 minutes. Mash plain or use in stews. Season with chives, parsley and pepper.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
