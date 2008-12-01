Snow Pea: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Excellent source of vitamin C.
What to Look For:
Select bright green, firm peas. Avoid ones that are rubbery.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
They will keep for a few days in the refrigerator. Remove the string before cooking.
Best Uses:
Boil uncovered in salted water for one to two minutes, until tender but crisp. Or steam over a couple of inches of water for two to five minutes. Add to stir-fry with ginger or garlic, or chill and toss in salads.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
