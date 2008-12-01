Snow Pea: Natural Food

Snow peas are high in vitamin C.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Nutritional Information:

Excellent source of vitamin C.

What to Look For:

Select bright green, firm peas. Avoid ones that are rubbery.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They will keep for a few days in the refrigerator. Remove the string before cooking.

Best Uses:

Boil uncovered in salted water for one to two minutes, until tender but crisp. Or steam over a couple of inches of water for two to five minutes. Add to stir-fry with ginger or garlic, or chill and toss in salads.

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.

