Tangerine: Natural Food

Tangerines can be easily peeled and pair well with poultry.
Tangerines can be easily peeled and pair well with poultry.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Nutritional Information:

Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber and folate.

What to Look For:

Select ones that are heavy for their size, free of bruises and brown spots. Color is not always an indicator, since some dark areas can be a sign of good, strong flavor.

Advertisement

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They will keep at room temperature for several days and a week or more if refrigerated.

Best Uses:

Loose skin allows tangerines to be peeled easily. Their tart flesh adds flavor to fruit or green salads but watch out for seeds. Good with poultry.

 

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...