Tangerine: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber and folate.
What to Look For:
Select ones that are heavy for their size, free of bruises and brown spots. Color is not always an indicator, since some dark areas can be a sign of good, strong flavor.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
They will keep at room temperature for several days and a week or more if refrigerated.
Best Uses:
Loose skin allows tangerines to be peeled easily. Their tart flesh adds flavor to fruit or green salads but watch out for seeds. Good with poultry.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.
From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.
Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.
