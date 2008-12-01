Tangerine: Natural Food

" " Tangerines can be easily peeled and pair well with poultry. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Nutritional Information:

Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber and folate.

What to Look For:

Select ones that are heavy for their size, free of bruises and brown spots. Color is not always an indicator, since some dark areas can be a sign of good, strong flavor.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They will keep at room temperature for several days and a week or more if refrigerated.

Best Uses:

Loose skin allows tangerines to be peeled easily. Their tart flesh adds flavor to fruit or green salads but watch out for seeds. Good with poultry.

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.