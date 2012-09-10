Daily Recommendations for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements

" " Take a look at these daily recommendations for vitamins and supplements from Dr. Oz and Dr. Roizen. ©Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

Vitamins and supplements can be beneficial to your health, but the number of choices available today can be overwhelming. Use the guide below to see the optimum daily dosage of many vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Vitamin A

More than 2,500 IU is too much (unless you have an eye condition called wet macular degeneration).

Vitamin B

Get at least the daily value (DV) of all the Bs plus a little more than daily value of these Bs:

B1 (thiamin) 25 mg.

B2 (riboflavin) 25 mg.

B3 (niacin) At least 30 mg, and you can take lots more after speaking with your doctor if you have elevated lousy cholesterol or trigylcerides.

B5 (pantothenic acid) 300 mg.

B6 (pyridoxine) 4 mg.

B9 (folic acid or folate) 400 mcg.

B12 (cyanocobalamin) 800 mcg.

Vitamin C

800 mg or 50 mg twice a day if you're taking a statin drug.

Vitamin D

800 IU if under age sixty; 1,000 if sixty or over.

Vitamin E

400 IU in the form of mixed tocopherols. Reduce to 100 IU from supplements if you're taking a statin drug.

Vitamin K

You should get enough in normal diet.