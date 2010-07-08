Foods that Contain Vitamin A

Both animal and plant foods have vitamin A activity. Retinol, also called preformed vitamin A, is the natural form found in animals. Carotenoids, found in plants, are compounds that the body can convert to vitamin A.



Liver is the single best food source of vitamin A. However, many experts recommend eating liver only once or twice a month because of the toxic substances it can contain. Environmental pollutants tend to congregate in an animal's liver. Egg yolk, cheese, whole milk, butter, fortified skim milk, and margarine are also good sources of vitamin A. Be careful, though, as all these foods -- except fortified skim milk -- are also high in total fat and saturated fat, and all except margarine are high in cholesterol. Red palm oil, used for cooking in many tropical countries, and fish liver oils taken as supplements are also rich in vitamin A. One tablespoon of cod liver oil contains more than 12,000 international units (IU), more than twice the daily recommended intake for adults.



Food Quantity

Vitamin A Content International Units (IU)

Retinol Equivalents (RE)

Baked sweet potatoes, peeled

1 medium 28,805 2,881 Pumpkin, canned 1/2 cup 27,018 2,702 Sweet potatoes, candied 1 medium 25,188 2,519 Beef liver, cooked 2 ounces 20,230 6,130 Spinach, canned, drained 1 cup 18,781 1,878 Sweet potatoes, canned 1 cup 15,966 1,597 Spinach, cooked, fresh or frozen 1 cup 14,790 1,479 Carrot, raw 1 medium 12,767 1,277 Cantaloupe 1/2 medium 12,688 1,269 Peas and carrots, frozen (boiled, drained) 1 cup 12,418 1,242

