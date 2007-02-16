Herbal Remedies for Women

From menopause to pregnancy, there are some medical problems that affect only women. While there are isles of products dedicated to women's health products at your local grocery store, some women have turned to nature's super market to treat their ills. For instance, herbs like motherwort have been used for centuries to ease the symptoms of menopause, menstruation, and even childbirth.
On this page, you will find links to articles that show you how to treat common women's health issues with herbal remedies. While you can find all of our herbal treatments at the main Herbal Remedies page, this section is for women only.
- Menopause is a condition that usually strikes women in their 40s or 50s and is accompanied with symptoms like hot flashes and insomnia. Find out how to treat these problems naturally in Herbal Remedies for Menopause.
- Menstrual problems can come in a variety forms -- heavy periods, light periods, cramps, and bloating. You can find herbs to treat all of these symptoms in Herbal Remedies for Menstruation.
- Urinary Tract Infections are sometimes called bladder infections or just UTIs. Whatever the name you use, the symptoms can be quite unpleasant. Herbal Remedies for Urinary Tract Infections will show you how to treat this problem with herbs from your own garden.
- There are a number of herbs with antifungal and antiyeast abilities that can be used to treat a yeast infection. Learn more in Herbal Remedies for Yeast Infections.
- Blue Cohosh: Herbal Remedies will get you acquainted with this herb, which is used to treat menstrual cramps, menstrual flow, and labor pains.
- An herbal tea made from calendula can be used to treat bladder infections. Find out how in Calendula: Herbal Remedies.
- Chamomile is from the genus Matricaria, which is derived from the Latin word for "womb." Naturally, this herb is used to treat a number of gynecological conditions. Much more than just a tea, Chamomile: Herbal Remedies will tell you about the healing powers of this plant.
- Chaste tree is an herb that raises the levels of progesterone in the body. Why should you care? Many menstrual complaints result from a lack of this hormone. Find out more in Chaste Tree: Herbal Remedies.
- Cramp Bark, as the name implies, is primarily used to ease uterine cramps. Get all the details in Cramp Bark: Herbal Remedies.
- Unlike most of the other herbs that only treat menstruation, Dong Quai actually treats symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, or PMS. Dong Quai: Herbal Remedies will show you how.
- Juniper berries, aside from being used in gin, have antiseptic effect and are commonly used in treating urinary tract infections. Find out more in Juniper: Herbal Remedies.
- As the name suggests, motherwort is used to treat issues related to childbirth. However, motherwort can treat many gynecological issues from menstruation to menopause. Learn more in Motherwort: Herbal Remedies.
- Shepherd's purse is commonly used to control excessive bleeding, especially from the uterus. Shepherd's Purse: Herbal Remedies has all the details.
