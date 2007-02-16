Herbal Remedies for Women

" " With increasing numbers, women are turning away from prescription drugs and are treating their health problems with nature's medicines. See more staying healthy pictures Publications International, Ltd.

From menopause to pregnancy, there are some medical problems that affect only women. While there are isles of products dedicated to women's health products at your local grocery store, some women have turned to nature's super market to treat their ills. For instance, herbs like motherwort have been used for centuries to ease the symptoms of menopause, menstruation, and even childbirth.

On this page, you will find links to articles that show you how to treat common women's health issues with herbal remedies.

Menopause is a condition that usually strikes women in their 40s or 50s and is accompanied with symptoms like hot flashes and insomnia. Find out how to treat these problems naturally in Herbal Remedies for Menopause.