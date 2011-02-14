5 Ways to Keep Up Your Hygiene in the Workplace

" " Just because you can eat lunch at your desk while working, that doesn't mean you should. Your desk could harbor more than 21,000 bacteria per square inch! iStockphoto.com /alejandrophotography

There's not much you can do about how many meetings there are on your calendar, or about the smell of microwaved fish wafting through the hallways at work. Or the guy in the next cubicle's new pungent cologne. Keeping up your own personal hygiene in the workplace may not fix any of these obstacles, but at least good hygiene practices will mean you won't contribute to the melting pot of office odors, and you might even dodge a few colds or the flu, too.

Good hygiene at the office goes beyond employees washing their hands before returning to work. Read on for five simple ways to keep up your personal hygiene at the office, from stashing floss in your desk to, yes, hand washing. First, we'll look at how to put together a work-friendly hygiene emergency kit.