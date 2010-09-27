Can I alter my daily routine to reduce sweating?

To sweat or not to sweat -- that is the question. Unfortunately, most people don't have much of a choice in the matter, especially people with hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis is a disorder in which a person sweats excessively. Sometimes it affects just the palms, feet or head, while other times the entire body is drenched in perspiration. Needless to say, for those who suffer from hyperhidrosis, it can be a pretty embarrassing condition. For relief, sufferers turn to everything from prescription medication to surgery.

Aside from medical treatment and over-the-counter anti-perspiration products, there are some easy ways to decrease the chances of an embarrassing sweating situation during your day. Most problem sweaters will tell you that it's more difficult to stop the perspiring once you've started, so preventing that first sweat of the day is extremely important.

If you sweat heavily, then cooling down from a workout can be a challenging task, so you need to plan your routine accordingly. If you have a nine-to-five job, then you should probably exercise in the evening hours. If you have a big date one night, you may want to switch your workout to the morning. Stay on top of your schedule, and if you must exercise before an event or work, then give yourself plenty of time to cool down afterward.

Stress is another factor that can make people sweat. You can make small changes in your routine to avoid stressful situations, depending on what your stress triggers are. For example, if being late gives you anxiety, then give yourself extra time to make important appointments on time. Work commitments, like presentations that involve public speaking, often cause people stress. So make sure you're adequately prepared to help reduce your anxiety when it's time to perform.

Even cooling down from a hot shower is tough for some people, so plan bathing carefully. Try showering at night before you go to bed, if you're the kind of person who doesn't need a shower to wake up. If this isn't an option, give yourself plenty of extra time in the morning to cool down after your shower, and maybe even back off the hot water. If you tend to break a sweat on your way to work -- perhaps while you walk to the subway station or when you get into your hot car during the summer -- consider taking your work clothes with you and changing into them once you're at the office. Keep a small fan on your desk and allow for some cool down time once you get to work.

