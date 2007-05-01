Aromatherapy Muscle Pain Relief

Muscles can hurt after a vigorous day of exercise or work, especially if you aren’t exercising on a regular basis and then really go for it. Activities that you repeat daily can also tighten muscles and cause them to cramp. The oil formula below is excellent for lower back or shoulder pain, tight muscles from working at a computer, or the aftereffects of physical exercise.

Even menstrual cramps, which are really little more than the cramping of the uterine muscle, respond well to this remedy. By the way, this same recipe can be used as a first-aid treatment along with ice on sprains and bruises. The sooner it is applied, the better. It reduces the swelling and pain and promotes faster healing.

The latest medical thinking is that you should use a liniment containing heating oils to increase blood circulation and warmth to an area before exercising rather than waiting until afterward. By doing so, the liniment works like a mini warm-up for the muscles. You’ll still want to do your warm-up exercises, but the combination will give you extra warmth, helping to prevent muscle cramps. See Aromatherapy Joint Pain Relief for more on liniments and for an aromatherapy liniment recipe. Then, if your muscles do cramp, use the cramp relief oil below to relax them.

Essential oils for muscle pains and menstrual cramps: birch, chamomile, ginger, jasmine, lavender, marjoram, melissa, rosemary

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

Aromatherapy Muscle Pain Treatment Cramp Relief Oil 12 drops lavender oil

6 drops marjoram oil

4 drops chamomile oil

4 drops ginger oil

2 ounces vegetable oil or St. John’s wort oil Combine ingredients. Apply throughout the day as often as needed over the cramping area. This formula is also excellent for the lower back pain that sometimes accompanies menstrual cramps. It works well when made with plain vegetable oil, but if you can, use an herbal oil made from St. John’s wort oil instead, as it is excellent for sore muscles. You can buy a ready-made version at natural food stores. Read More