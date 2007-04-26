Aromatherapy: Neroli

An Indochina native, the bitter orange produces the blossoms used for an essential oil known to aromatherapists and perfumers as neroli. The trees are grown commercially in France, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt and are quite different from the sweet orange that produces orange oil. One story is that neroli was named after a sixteenth century princess from Nerola, Italy, who loved the orange blossom scent.

This scent, which is considered intensely female, became a symbol of purity, chastity, and eternal love. Neroli was thought to influence creativity in other ways, especially in music and writing. Modern aromatherapists regard neroli more as a treatment for depression. The blossoms may be distilled, made into a concrete by enfleurage, or extracted with solvents to create an absolute. A by-product of distillation, “orange flower water,” is used in cooking and as a skin toner.

Neroli is the main ingredient of the original eau de cologne, which was used both as a body fragrance and as a skin toner. Neroli was also a favorite of Marie Antoinette as well as Napoleon, who was said to go through several bottles a day as an aftershave. Distilling the leaves and stems of the bitter orange produces an essential oil called petitgrain that is frequently used in men’s cologne today and often adulterates the far more expensive neroli.

Principal constituents of neroli: Nerol, nerolidol, geraniol, jasmone, dipentene, terpineol, farnesol, indol, l-camphene, pinene, acetic esters, and more

Scent of neroli: The scent is bittersweet, floral, spicy, distinctive, and often unpleasantly strong until diluted.

Therapeutic properties of neroli: Sedative; relieves muscle spasms and cramping, stimulates circulation

Uses for neroli: Neroli’s favored use is for circulation problems, especially hemorrhoids and high blood pressure. It makes a wonderfully fragrant and effective cosmetic for mature, dry, and sensitive skin and is also one of the best essential oils to add to a vaginal cream during menopause. It reputedly regenerates skin cells and has antiaging properties. For the ultimate luxury, add it to your bath to ease tension from PMS, menopause, or life in general.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

