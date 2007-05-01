Aromatherapy Nerve Pain Relief

The nerves in your body register pain, so when nerves are damaged, the condition will be quite painful. Injured nerves take a long time to regenerate, but aromatherapy treatments can help with the process. They initially relieve pain, and people who use them appear to heal more quickly than others.

Essential oils of lavender, chamomile, and marjoram are excellent at easing the pain of a pinched nerve or sciatica. A less well-known essential oil called helichrysum is specific for this condition. Apply the oil directly on the back or hip to reduce pain. It is also wonderful on painful shingles. People with serious nerve-related problems, such as multiple sclerosis and chronic fatigue syndrome, get noticeable pain relief from the Nerve Pain Oil (see recipe below). For carpal tunnel syndrome, rub this oil into the wrists. Since nerve conditions can be difficult to heal, talk to someone skilled in natural medicine for more ideas on how to treat them.

Essential oils for nerve pain: chamomile, lavender, marjoram, peppermint, sandalwood

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Aromatherapy Nerve Pain Treatment Nerve Pain Oil 4 drops chamomile oil

3 drops marjoram oil

3 drops helichrysum oil (if available)

2 drops lavender oil

1 ounce vegetable oil or St. John’s wort oil Combine the ingredients. Apply as needed throughout the day for pain relief. This formula is even more effective if St. John’s wort oil is used instead of plain vegetable oil. Buy it at a natural food store. Read More