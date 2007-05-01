Aromatherapy Tooth Pain Relief

For more than a century, clove bud oil has been used to ease all types of tooth pain, at least until you can get to the dentist. Even dentists themselves still recommend clove oil to their patients, and it is found in several dental preparations. Use the essential oil that is made from the bud instead of the leaf because the leaf contains so much of the constituent eugenol that it is considered somewhat toxic. In an emergency, put a clove bud in your mouth where it hurts the most. As it softens, mash the clove gently with your teeth to release the oil, and suck on it.

To relieve teething pain, rub the child’s gums with a little Toothache Oil on your finger. Clove bud oil can be hot, so try it in your own mouth first. If it is still too hot, dilute it with more vegetable oil before putting it in your baby’s month.

Essential oils for toothache: chamomile, clove

Aromatherapy Tooth Pain Treatment Toothache Oil 4 drops clove bud oil

1 drop orange oil (for flavor)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil Combine ingredients. Rub a few drops onto painful gums. Repeat every half hour or so. If your child refuses the clove teething oil, try replacing the clove oil with chamomile oil. The chamomile is a less effective pain reliever, but it isn’t hot like the clove. Apply the treatment several times a day, as needed. Read More