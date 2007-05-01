Aromatherapy Varicose Veins Treatment

Varicose veins and hemorrhoids both occur when circulating blood slows down on its way back to the heart. Blood relies on muscles in your legs and pelvis to push it back to the heart -- not an easy task if you spend your day sitting or standing for long periods. If you are very overweight, pregnant, or constipated, or if you wear skin-tight pants or a girdle, blood flow through your pelvic area is also restricted. Over time, this extra blood load causes veins to weaken and stretch, resulting in extended veins on the legs that show as blue streaks running up and down the leg or as hemorrhoids, which are dilated and protruding veins in or around the anus.

There is usually little treatment outside of surgery that doctors can offer anyone who has varicose veins or hemorrhoids. However, essential oils of chamomile, palmarosa, myrtle, frankincense, and cypress reduce enlarged veins, ease the inflammation, and lessen pain. Massage oils containing these essential oils can be gently rubbed on the veins. When massaging the legs, use upward strokes that go with the blood flow, and be sure you don’t push too deeply since these veins are already fragile.

Advertisement

If varicose veins and hemorrhoids reach the point at which the skin breaks and ulcers form, apply a compress of lavender essential oil. Carrot seed essential oil specifically helps conditions where there is inflammation associated with enlarged veins, although it can be difficult to find and may need to be special ordered.

Essential oils for varicose veins: chamomile, cypress, frankincense, juniper berry, lavender, myrrh

To learn more about Aromatherapy and other alternative medicines, see:

Aromatherapy : Here you will learn about aromatherapy, how it works, what part essential oils play, and how to use aromatherapy.

Essential Oils Profiles : We have collected profiles of dozens of plants that are used to produce essential oils. On these pages, you will learn the properties and preparations for the most popular essential oils.

How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy : Aromatherapy can be used to treat a number of conditions, from asthma to depression to skin problems. Here you will learn how to treat some common medical problems with aromatherapy.

Home Remedies : We have gathered over a hundred safe, time-tested home remedies for treating a wide variety of medical complaints yourself.

Herbal Remedies : Herbal remedies and aromatherapy can be very similar, and they stem from similar historic roots. On this page, you will find all of our herb profiles and instructions for treating medical problems with herbal remedies.

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Aromatherapy Varicose Veins Treatment Lavender Carrot Compress 3 drops chamomile oil

3 drops carrot seed oil

3 drops lavender oil

1 cup cold water

1 teaspoon tincture of calendula or St. John’s wort Combine ingredients. Stir a soft cloth in the solution, wring it out, and place it over itching or broken varicose veins or hemorrhoids as often as practical. It can be used daily. The tinctures should be available at natural food stores. Vein Oil 10 drops palmarosa oil

8 drops cypress oil

7 drops chamomile oil

1 ounce vegetable oil or St. John’s wort oil Combine ingredients. Apply externally directly over problem area (as described above) one or two times a day. This recipe works best when added to an infused oil of St. John’s wort, which you can buy in natural food stores. Read More