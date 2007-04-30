How to Get Rid of an Earache With Aromatherapy

An earache is most likely due to an infection. While this is not the sort of condition to treat exclusively with aromatherapy, an aromatherapy massage oil rubbed on the outside of the ear is an excellent adjunct to other treatments.

For this aromatherapy treatment, dilute an antiseptic essential oil like lavender or tea tree in olive oil. Lavender has the added benefit of helping to reduce inflammation. Gently rub this around the outside of the ear and down along the lymph nodes on the side of the neck. Do not put it inside the ear itself. Instead, make a warm compress using these same oils and place it directly over the ear.

Always treat both ears, even if only one hurts, and continue treating them for a couple days after the pain is gone.

Essential oils for earache: lavender, tea tree

Aromatherapy Ear Rub Earaches are almost always the result of an infection. This antiseptic solution will help clear up the infection and keep your ears healthy. 3 drops lavender oil

3 drops tea tree oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil Combine ingredients. Rub this oil around the ear and down the side of the neck. For children, remember to use half this dilution (no more than 3 drops total of essential oil to 1 tablespoon carrier oil). Rub on both ears two to four times a day, especially before bed. Read More