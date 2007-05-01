How to Improve Your Memory With Aromatherapy

Researchers have learned that memory recall at least doubles when a past event is associated with a smell. That’s why a whiff of a fragrance can send you back in time and carry with it images and feelings associated with that event. Next time you need help accessing some elusive fact, aromatherapy can trigger your memory. Rosemary, for instance, has a long history of increasing memory, concentration, and even creativity. And modern Japanese research confirms rosemary is a brain stimulant. Other mental stimulants are sage, basil, and bay laurel.

Inhale one of the recommended essential oils while you are studying for a test or attending a class. Then, when you need to recall the information, simply smell the same scent.

Advertisement

Essential oils for memory: rosemary, clary sage

To learn more about Aromatherapy and other alternative medicines, see:

Aromatherapy : Here you will learn about aromatherapy, how it works, what part essential oils play, and how to use aromatherapy.

Essential Oils Profiles : We have collected profiles of dozens of plants that are used to produce essential oils. On these pages, you will learn the properties and preparations for the most popular essential oils.

How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy : Aromatherapy can be used to treat a number of conditions, from asthma to depression to skin problems. Here you will learn how to treat some common medical problems with aromatherapy.

Home Remedies : We have gathered over a hundred safe, time-tested home remedies for treating a wide variety of medical complaints yourself.

Herbal Remedies : Herbal remedies and aromatherapy can be very similar, and they stem from similar historic roots. On this page, you will find all of our herb profiles and instructions for treating medical problems with herbal remedies.

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Aromatherapy Acne Treatments Memory Formula 10 drops rosemary oil

6 drops lemon oil

1 drop clary sage oil

2 ounces distilled water Combine ingredients, and use as a spray. Without water, this formula can be used in an aromatherapy diffuser or dabbed on a tissue to smell while you are studying. The lemon oil provides both alertness and a pleasing scent. Read More