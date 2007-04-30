How to Treat Fatigue With Aromatherapy

Just as some aromas calm you down, others will perk you up. Researchers have found that this is especially true of eucalyptus and pine. The spicy aromas of clove, basil, black pepper, and cinnamon -- and to a lesser degree patchouli, lemongrass, and sage -- are other aromatherapy stimulants that reduce drowsiness, irritability, and headaches. Several large Tokyo companies circulate lemon, cypress, and peppermint through their air-conditioning and heating systems to keep employees alert.

The stimulating essential oils have been shown to prevent the sharp drop in attention that typically hits after working for thirty minutes. Clove, cinnamon, lemon, cardamom, fennel, and angelica act as stimulants. Using aromatherapy stimulants is healthier for you than ingesting stimulants such as coffee because the scents provide energy without causing an adrenaline rush that strains the adrenal glands.

Advertisement

Essential oils for energy: cinnamon, clove, cypress, eucalyptus, fir, ginger, lemon, lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary

To learn more about Aromatherapy and other alternative medicines, see:

Aromatherapy : Here you will learn about aromatherapy, how it works, what part essential oils play, and how to use aromatherapy.

Essential Oils Profiles : We have collected profiles of dozens of plants that are used to produce essential oils. On these pages, you will learn the properties and preparations for the most popular essential oils.

How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy : Aromatherapy can be used to treat a number of conditions, from asthma to depression to skin problems. Here you will learn how to treat some common medical problems with aromatherapy.

Home Remedies: We have gathered over a hundred safe, time-tested home remedies for treating a wide variety of medical complaints yourself.

Herbal Remedies : Herbal remedies and aromatherapy can be very similar, and they stem from similar historic roots. On this page, you will find all of our herb profiles and instructions for treating medical problems with herbal remedies.

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Aromatherapy for Energy Pick-Me-Up Combo 8 drops lemon oil

2 drops eucalyptus oil

2 drops peppermint oil

1 drop cinnamon leaf oil

1 drop cardamom oil (expensive, so optional)

2 ounces vegetable oil Combine the ingredients. Use as a massage oil, add 2 teaspoons to your bath, or add 1 teaspoon to a footbath. Without the vegetable oil, this combination can be used in an aromatherapy diffuser, simmering pan of water, or a potpourri cooker -- or it can be added to 2 ounces of water for an air spray. The cardamom oil is optional, but, oh, does it enhance this massage oil! Use it as often as you like. Read More