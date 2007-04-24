How to Treat Pimples With Aromatherapy

Acne may not be a hazard to your health, but it does impair your looks. The problem typically is the result of clogged skin pores. When the pores and follicles (canals that contain hair shafts) are blocked, oil cannot be secreted and builds up. Bacteria feeds on the oil and multiplies. People with oily skin have a greater chance of developing acne, as do teenagers and anyone experiencing hormonal fluctuations. Although not medically proven, stress may also contribute to acne breakouts.

Luckily, quite an array of essential oils are available to help you deal with acne. That's because many oils help manage the specific underlying problems that cause acne: They balance hormones, reduce stress, improve the complexion, and regulate the skin's oil production. This makes aromatherapy the ideal treatment for blemishes, pimples, and other skin eruptions. Commercial acne remedies have long recognized this. Noxema, for example, relies on eucalyptus essential oil as its primary active ingredient because it reduces oil production and fights bacterial infection at the same time.

A salt and essential oil compress is a good way to start your acne home care program. For persistent or especially troublesome eruptions, immediately follow the compress with the Intensive Blemish Treatment seen below.

If you have oily skin, use the facial toner on this page daily. Or you can choose from any of the skin-drying and antiseptic essential oils from the following list, and then dilute them in a base of witch hazel and aloe vera gel, both of which are readily available at drugstores. The witch hazel contains alcohol, so it is especially drying, and there's no disputing that aloe vera is one of the most beneficial and healing herbs to put on your skin. Combine these with essential oils and prepare yourself for a dazzling complexion!

Essential oils for acne or an oily complexion: cedarwood, clary sage, eucalyptus, frankincense, geranium, juniper berry, lavender, lemon, lemongrass, sandalwood, tea tree.

Aromatherapy Acne Treatments These fragrant concoctions should help keep your skin clear. Facial Toner for Oily Complexions 12 drops lemongrass oil

6 drops juniper berry oil

2 drops ylang ylang oil

1 ounce witch hazel lotion

1 ounce aloe vera gel Intensive Blemish Treatment 12 drops tea tree oil

1/2 teaspoon Oregon grape root, powdered

a few drops of water

800 units vitamin E (optional) Stir the water and essential oil into the herb powder to make a paste. Apply as a mask directly on the blemished area. Let the paste dry and keep it on your skin for at least 20 minutes, then rinse off. This routine can be done more than once a day, if you wish. The vitamin E can be obtained by poking open a vitamin capsule and squeezing out the oil. It is a good addition when obstinate sores need to heal or if there is any chance of scarring. Read More