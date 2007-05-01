Treating Insect Bites with Aromatherapy

For mosquito or other insect bites that don’t demand much attention, a simple dab of essential oil of lavender or tea tree provides relief from itching. Chamomile and lavender essential oils reduce swelling and inflammation, and diminish itching or other allergic response. Bentonite clay (available at your natural food store) poultices are of great help for more painful stings or bites. As the clay dries, it pulls toxins to the skin’s surface to keep them from spreading, and it pulls out pus or stingers imbedded in the skin. Adding essential oil to clay keeps the clay reconstituted, preserved, and ready for an emergency. If an allergic reaction, such as excessive itching, swelling and inflammation, or difficulty breathing, occurs following a bite, call a doctor immediately.

Essential oils for bites and stings: lavender, tea tree, chamomile, peppermint (stops itching)

Essential oils that are insect repellents: birch, cedarwood, cinnamon, clove, eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass (or citronella), orange, patchouli, peppermint (repels ants), pine, sandalwood

Advertisement

To learn more about Aromatherapy and other alternative medicines, see:

Aromatherapy : Here you will learn about aromatherapy, how it works, what part essential oils play, and how to use aromatherapy.

Essential Oils Profiles : We have collected profiles of dozens of plants that are used to produce essential oils. On these pages, you will learn the properties and preparations for the most popular essential oils.

How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy : Aromatherapy can be used to treat a number of conditions, from asthma to depression to skin problems. Here you will learn how to treat some common medical problems with aromatherapy.

Home Remedies : We have gathered over a hundred safe, time-tested home remedies for treating a wide variety of medical complaints yourself.

Herbal Remedies : Herbal remedies and aromatherapy can be very similar, and they stem from similar historic roots. On this page, you will find all of our herb profiles and instructions for treating medical problems with herbal remedies.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Aromatherapy Insect Bite Treatments Bug-Off Repellent 12 drops citronella oil

12 drops eucalyptus oil

6 drops cedarwood oil

6 drops geranium oil

1 ounce rubbing alcohol or vodka Mix ingredients together, and dab on exposed skin. This recipe contains a lot of essential oil and is highly concentrated, so don’t use it like a massage oil. Rubbing alcohol is poisonous if drunk, so if you use it, be sure to mark the container accordingly. Pat on as needed. Since it won’t harm fabrics (except silk), use some of it on your clothes so that you won’t apply too much to your skin or absorb too much through the skin. Bite & Sting Poultice 12 drops lavender oil

5 drops chamomile oil

1 tablespoon bentonite clay

1 teaspoon tincture

2 teaspoons distilled water Put clay in the container to be stored. Add the tincture and water slowly, stirring more in as the clay absorbs them. Add essential oils, stirring to distribute them evenly. The resulting mixture should be a thick paste. If necessary, add more distilled water to achieve this consistency. Store the paste in a container with a tight lid to slow dehydration. It should last several months, but if the mixture starts to dry out, add a little distilled water to reconstitute it. Use as much and as often as needed. Read More