Herbal Remedies for Arteriosclerosis

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. If left untreated, arteriosclerosis can raise blood pressure and put excess strain on the heart.

Commonly called hardening of the arteries, arteriosclerosis is a group of diseases characterized by thickened and hardened artery walls. This condition can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease. Fortunately, there are some simple herbal remedies that you can employ to keep this condition under control.

About Arteriosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a common type of arteriosclerosis in which fatty deposits partially clog or totally block blood flow in large, important vessels of the body such as the aorta and the blood vessels to the heart and head. As arteries throughout the body are affected, the heart has to pump harder than ever to circulate blood. This creates added stress on the heart, and the stage is set for heart disease. But many other diseases are associated with arteriosclerosis; the type of disease depends upon the artery that is clogged. If atherosclerosis affects the head, for instance, it can cause vision problems, dizziness, and stroke.

Herbal Treatments for Areteriosclerosis

Your garden can help you reverse this health-robbing process. Tending your garden will ensure you get at least some physical activity, and just about every fruit, vegetable, and bean you grow contributes to good health. Rich in antioxidants, soluble fiber, flavonoids, potassium, and the B-vitamin folate, they also contain substances that improve blood flow, strengthen blood vessels, lower blood pressure, and relax the involuntary muscles inside the arteries that would otherwise cause arteries to go into spasm.

The more fruits and vegetables you eat, the fewer animal foods and processed foods you'll consume. Animal foods, typically high in saturated fat, should be eaten in small amounts, if at all. The body turns saturated fat into the type of cholesterol that thickens the blood and contributes to clogged arteries. Processed foods usually contain hydrogenated fat, which has caused even more severe damage than saturated fat in many studies. Complement your garden's bounty with whole grains.

The allium family is a star when it comes to fighting arteriosclerosis. Garlic and even onions have been clinically proved to reduce the "bad" LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and increase the "good" HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. Only raw or cooked garlic, not garlic oil, appears to have this effect. Press or chop the garlic so that its beneficial allicin is released. The key is breaking up the cells of the garlic.

Most produce from the garden is rich in soluble fiber and potassium. Soluble fiber is the type that helps lower blood cholesterol levels. Good sources include apples, carrots, cruciferous and nightshade vegetables (see food profiles), melons, sweet potatoes, and squash. Nearly all fresh fruits and vegetables contain potassium, which normalizes blood pressure and helps maintain a regular heartbeat.

We've only scratched the surface of our herbal remedies for arteriosclerosis. In the next section, you will find even more natural cures for this condition.

