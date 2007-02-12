" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Aloe vera soothes the pain and inflammation of burned skin.

Burns can be anything from a minor irritation to a life-threatening emergency. If a burn is not too serious, it's possible to treat it with herbal remedies.

About Burns

Plants from the healing garden can help treat burns and scalds. First, though, you need to cool off the skin. Immediately put the injured area under cold running water to dissipate the heat and arrest tissue damage.

Once the site is cooled, several herbs can help diminish pain and heal the injury. If the burn is large, blisters severely, or is painless, seek emergency help.

Herbal Remedies for Burns

The aloe plant is a renowned burn healer. Keep a plant indoors on a shady windowsill for prompt use on the minor burns and scalds that inevitably occur in the kitchen. Snip off a leaf tip and squeeze its juice onto the burn. For larger burns, neatly trim an outer leaf off the plant. Slice through one side of the leaf lengthwise and scoop out the healing gel. Apply directly to afflicted skin. If you wish, put the gel in a small jar and mix a little vitamin E oil in with it. Vitamin E makes a good natural burn healer.

Lavender oil is a useful treatment for burns or scalds. Gently apply it to the affected area. St. John's wort oil will also help skin heal and decrease associated inflammation.

Witch hazel, elder flowers, and comfrey are also herbal burn remedies. Make a strong infusion of any of these. Wet clean gauze with witch hazel decoction and bind it to the scalded or burned area. Apply elder flower or comfrey leaves and flowers directly to the burn.

Taken internally, vitamin C promotes wound healing by helping the body produce strong collagen, the base material for new skin. Eat plenty of raw garden produce such as broccoli, bell peppers, leafy greens, potatoes, melons, berries, and citrus fruits to help burns heal from the inside out.

