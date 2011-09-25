Herbal Remedies for Fevers

A fever is one of the body's natural healing processes. By heating up, your body can stimulate the immune system to destroy infectious bacteria and viruses.

Although it can be uncomfortable, a fever should be allowed to do its job in most cases. Suppressing a fever may prolong it, since the body must use other means to overcome the "bug." Luckily, there are several herbal remedies that can be used to treat fevers.

Herbal Treatments for Fevers

Several herbs have diaphoretic, or sweat-inducing, properties. By initiating or increasing perspiration, these herbs rid the body of the toxins contributing to the illness and help keep the fever from going too high. Thus, the healing is accomplished and the fever breaks.

Such common garden herbs as angelica, elderberry, rosemary, and yarrow are all diaphoretic. Drinking infusions of these will help the fever process. However, continued sweating can cause dangerous dehydration if you don't consume adequate fluids. Of course, it's important to support immune function during a fever. Use immune boosters such as echinacea, licorice, chamomile, goldenseal, or Oregon grape and foods rich in vitamin C and flavonoids.If a fever lasts more than three days or is above 102 degrees Fahrenheit in adults -- or for any fever in infants and children -- seek medical attention promptly.For more information about the subjects covered in this article, try the following links:

Herbal Fever Recipe Then next time you are down with a fever, try this herbal remedy. 1 teaspoon yarrow

1 teaspoon elderberry flowers

1 teaspoon peppermint

1 teaspoon peppermint

2 cups water Steep dried herbs in boiling water for 10 minutes. Drink hot.