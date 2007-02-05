Lemon Balm: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International Lemon balm is used in herbal remedies to sharpen and stimulate the senses.

Crush a single lemon balm leaf, and rub it on your skin or clothing -- it will smell lemony for hours. The smell of the fresh plant is described as sharp, vibrant, and stimulating, which is why it's used in herbal remedies to sharpen and stimulate the senses.

Uses of Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is classified as a stimulating nervine, or nerve tonic, and though it has a soothing effect on the nervous system and alleviates anxiety, it is not a simple sedative. Lemon balm is particularly indicated for nervous problems that have arisen from long-standing stress and for anxiety accompanied by headache, sluggishness, confusion, depression, and exhaustion. Researchers have found that a mixture of lemon balm and valerian is as effective as some tranquilizers, without the side effects.

Lemon balm also is credited with an antiviral effect, and it seems particularly effective against the herpes virus. Lemon balm alleviates stomach gas and cramps and has a general antispasmodic effect on the stomach and intestines. It also relaxes the blood vessels, which helps to reduce blood pressure.

Keep reading to learn about lemon balm warnings and preparations, including a recipe for lemon balm sorbet.

