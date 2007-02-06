Milk Thistle: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International Milk thistle plays an important role in herbal remedies for liver health.

Milk thistle is among the elite handful of herbs that have made their way into modern hospitals. Many victims of mushroom poisoning receive milk thistle preparations to help prevent the poisons from damaging the liver. Milk thistle is also used in herbal remedies for liver conditions and liver health.

Uses of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is a potent antioxidant: Research has found that it significantly increases levels of glutathione, which the liver uses to detoxify and metabolize harmful substances. In fact, milk thistle is used primarily to treat liver disorders, including cirrhosis and those caused by exposure to liver-damaging substances (such as alcohol and other drugs and the aforementioned poison mushrooms). The flavonoids in milk thistle appear to repair damaged liver cells, protect existing cells, and stimulate production of new liver cells. From a nasty hangover to a case of hepatitis, milk thistle helps the liver.

Milk thistle extracts have a preventive and therapeutic effect when taken orally and work particularly well when injected intravenously. The benefits of milk thistle extracts are demonstrated by reducing the incidence of changes in the liver due to alcohol consumption, alleviating symptoms in those with alcoholic liver disease and hepatitis, and by improved liver function tests.

Keep reading to learn about milk thistle warnings and preparation, including a recipe for milk thistle-seaweed garnish.

