Motherwort: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International Motherwort has been used for centuries in herbal remedies for childbirth and menopausal symptoms.

Can you guess the herbal remedies of a plant with a name like motherwort? If you guessed that it is useful for mothers, you are right!

Uses of Motherwort

Motherwort has been used for centuries to treat conditions related to childbirth. Motherwort has the ability to act as a galactagogue, meaning it promotes a mother's milk flow. It also has been used as a uterine tonic before and after childbirth. The herb contains a chemical called leonurine, which encourages uterine contractions. Motherwort is also claimed to be an emmenagogue, or an agent that promotes menstrual flow. It has been used for centuries to regulate the menstrual cycle and to treat menopausal and menstrual complaints.

Motherwort is also a mild relaxing agent and is often used by herbalists to treat such menopausal complaints as nervousness, insomnia, heart palpitations, and rapid heart rate. The herb may help heart conditions aggravated by nervousness. Because of its ability to improve mental outlook and reduce the effects of stress, some herbalists feel motherwort tea can help minimize the risk of postpartum depression. In such cases, motherwort combines well with linden flower and ginger tinctures.

Motherwort sometimes has been referred to as a cardiotonic. Motherwort injections recently were shown to prevent the formation of blood clots, which, of course, improves blood flow and reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other diseases. It is good for hypertension because it relaxes blood vessels and calms nerves. Motherwort also may correct heart palpitations that sometimes accompany thyroid disease and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Motherwort is useful for headache, insomnia, and vertigo. It is sometimes used to relieve asthma, bronchitis, and other lung problems, usually mixed with mullein and other lung herbs.

