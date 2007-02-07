Skullcap: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Skullcap quiets nervous tension and eases muscle tension and spasms and induces sleep.

Skullcap gets its name from its blue flowers, which have two "lips" and are reminiscent of the skullcaps worn in medieval times. Several species of skullcap grow in Europe and Asia. The herb also is found throughout the United States and southern Canada.

As it was named after a covering, it isn't suprising that skullcap is often used as a herbal remedy to protect against rabies symptoms and relieve tension, lower blood pressure and more.

Uses for Skullcap

Skullcap is sometimes called "mad dog," in reference to its historical use in treating the symptoms of rabies, which can result from the bite of a rabid dog. Skullcap quiets nervous tension and eases muscle tension and spasms. Skullcap also induces sleep without strongly sedating or stupefying. Skullcap may help to lower elevated blood pressure.

Skullcap has been used for abnormally tense or twitching muscles, as occurs with rabies, Parkinson's disease, St. Vitus dance (acute chorea, a nervous system disease characterized by involuntary movements of the limbs), and epilepsy.

Skullcap has also been found to have an anti-inflammatory action. Guinea pig studies have shown that skullcap also inhibits release of acetylcholine and histamine, two substances released by cells that cause inflammation.

In the next section, we'll look at how to prepare skullcap for use in herbal remedies.

