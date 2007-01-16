10 Home Remedies for Ingrown Hairs

Shaving with the grain can help stop ingrown hairs. See more personal hygiene pictures.
Curly hair looks cute on a little boy. When he gets old enough to shave, however, those same curls can become a curse, causing uncomfortable, unsightly ingrown hairs.

Curly-haired men, particularly African Americans, get curls on the cheeks and neck as well as on the head. The hair sometimes just curls right back on itself. When the tip of the hair re-enters the skin, it's called an ingrown hair.

Ingrown hairs are also known as razor bumps, because they're usually aggravated by shaving. Another term for them is pseudofolliculitis barbae. Pseudo means false; the bumps appear to be infections of the oil gland or hair follicle (folliculitis), but they aren't. The skin does, however, become irritated at the point the hair actually curls into the skin.

Women are not immune to this shaving malady. It happens sometimes after shaving the places a skimpy bikini won't cover.

The solution for both men and women: Stop shaving altogether. Short of that, following are a few other home remedies to consider:

Contents
  1. Go With the Grain
  2. Hang Up Your Razor for a Day or Two
  3. Shave More Often
  4. Lift Them Out
  5. Get Ready to Shave
  6. Avoid Electric
  7. Train Your Whiskers
  8. Change Your Blade
  9. Sharpen Up
  10. Change Your Collar

1. Go With the Grain

Shave in the direction your hair grows. Facial hair grows downward on the cheeks, straight out on the chin, downward below the jawbone, and upward along the lower neck, usually below the Adam's apple.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

2. Hang Up Your Razor for a Day or Two

Particularly if your razor bumps have become infected, you will do more damage if you shave over them. Giving the skin a break from the razor, and washing the affected areas with an antibacterial soap in the meantime, will usually end the inflammation.

3. Shave More Often

Shaving more frequently, but with a lighter touch, can help prevent ingrown hairs. This applies especially to young men whose beards are just coming in.

4. Lift Them Out

Before shaving, take a straight pin, a pair of tweezers, or a beard pick and carefully lift out any ingrown hairs. Don't pick or dig at them, which can damage the skin further and open the door to infection.

5. Get Ready to Shave

To lessen the trauma from shaving, prepare your beard and your skin before you pick up that razor. Make sure your skin is softened with warm water or towels and is wet from tap water or the shower. Never apply foam or soap to a dry surface.

6. Avoid Electric

Electric shavers sometimes cause the hair to go in all sorts of directions -- up and down, back and forth, round and round. That's no help at all when you're trying to shave with the grain.

7. Train Your Whiskers

Shave in the exact same direction (using the directions given in the first remedy) every day, and don't press too hard. After a few weeks, your whiskers will be growing out straight. Well, at least they won't be so curly.

8. Change Your Blade

If you're using a double- or triple-track razor, you're probably shaving too close for the good of your skin. Switch to a single-track, disposable razor or, better still, an old-fashioned safety razor, so you can adjust the closeness of your shave.

9. Sharpen Up

A dull razor blade will make the problem worse. Use a new razor blade every time you shave.

10. Change Your Collar

Avoid wearing shirts with stiff, high collars that rub against the skin of your neck. The neck is the site of most ingrown hairs and razor bumps, so try not to wear clothing that will aggravate the problem.

For more information about ingrown hairs and how to combat them, try the links on the next page.

