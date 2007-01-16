10 Home Remedies for Ingrown Hairs

" " Shaving with the grain can help stop ingrown hairs. See more personal hygiene pictures. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Curly hair looks cute on a little boy. When he gets old enough to shave, however, those same curls can become a curse, causing uncomfortable, unsightly ingrown hairs.

Curly-haired men, particularly African Americans, get curls on the cheeks and neck as well as on the head. The hair sometimes just curls right back on itself. When the tip of the hair re-enters the skin, it's called an ingrown hair.

Ingrown hairs are also known as razor bumps, because they're usually aggravated by shaving. Another term for them is pseudofolliculitis barbae. Pseudo means false; the bumps appear to be infections of the oil gland or hair follicle (folliculitis), but they aren't. The skin does, however, become irritated at the point the hair actually curls into the skin.

Women are not immune to this shaving malady. It happens sometimes after shaving the places a skimpy bikini won't cover.

The solution for both men and women: Stop shaving altogether. Short of that, following are a few other home remedies to consider: