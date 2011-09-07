How to Care for Teeth Retainers

" " If you don't care your retainer properly, a replacement may cost you up to $250. iStockphoto.com /BelindaPretorius

Braces are usually the go-to solution for correcting a crooked bite, an underbite or an overbite. But once the braces come off, another orthodontic appliance -- the retainer -- usually enters the scene. Retainers help your teeth maintain their new, corrected position instead of shifting around after the braces are removed. This gives your gums and the bones of your upper and lower jaw time to adapt to and firm up around the new positioning of the teeth. Sometimes, retainers can even be used in lieu of braces for minor corrections [source: WebMD ].

A retainer is a removable apparatus comprised of artificial connective tissue made of acrylic or rubber, which fits against your gums, and metal wires that fit over the external surface of the teeth to hold the retainer in place. In some cases, especially if the goal is just to prevent regressive movement once braces are removed, you can use a clear retainer that doesn't have wires. These are made of thermoplastic material, which -- when warmed up -- can be bit down upon so as to create a permanent impression of your teeth once it cools.

Advertisement

You may start off wearing your retainer only at night, or you may be required to wear it full-time for a long period of time -- orthodontists usually determine this on a case-by-case basis. No matter what the requirements, the end result -- a beautiful, healthy smile -- will be worth following your orthodontist's instructions closely. If you don't, you risk undoing whatever progress your braces have made.

If you're getting a retainer to correct bite issues, the total cost of molding, office visits, X-rays and other related costs generally runs somewhere from $500 to $1,000 [source: costhelper]. And a replacement retainer may cost anywhere from $100 to $250. That's why it's so important to take care of the one you have. One way to do that is simply to wear your retainer when you're supposed to, so you don't risk breaking it, losing it or accidentally throwing it away.

When it's not in your mouth, keep your retainer in its case. Never, for example, wrap your retainer in a napkin while you're eating and place it upon on a dining table, or else it will soon enough end up in the trashcan.

Bacteria and plaque also pose a significant threat to the life of your retainer. They can build up on it, just like they do on your teeth, making the apparatus less than hygienic and affecting the fit. For these reasons, regular cleaning is vital to retainer care. To learn more about keeping your retainer fresh and germ-free, read on to the next page.