Dr. Oz's Recommendations for Healthy Living

Vitamin C with bioflavonoids (1,000 mg/day): Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which circulates in the blood and lymphatic system. It boosts the immune system and aids in healing. It is found in many citrus fruits.

Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids (3 grams/day with each gram containing 180 mg EPA/120 mg DHA): Essential fatty acids protect against hardening of the arteries by promoting the formation of good prostaglandins, thinning the blood and reducing the stickiness of blood cells. They can be found in coldwater fish like salmon and halibut and flax seeds.

B Complex Vitamins: B vitamins are essential for the conversion of glucose into energy. You can find B vitamins in brown rice, dried beans and organ meats.