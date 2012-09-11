Dr. Oz's Recommendations for Healthy Living

Wellness doesn't just happen. Only conscious choices can give you a vibrant, energy-filled existence. Like any other challenge in life, treat positive lifestyle changes as an opportunity to mature and grow. Plus, being healthy can be fun!
Diet
- Avoid refined, processed foods (basically, anything with white flour).
- Avoid toxic fats, i.e., foods that are fried or made with hydrogenated oils.
- Eat foods rich in phytonutrients, e.g., berries, cruciferous vegetables and soybeans.
Fitness
- Keep a set of medium-weight dumbbells by your bed. Do a couple of reps when you wake up and at night before bed.
- Put a stationary bike in front of your TV and only watch while pedaling.
- Develop a stretching routine for increased flexibility. For instance, try simple yoga poses.
Vitamins
- Vitamin C with bioflavonoids (1,000 mg/day): Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which circulates in the blood and lymphatic system. It boosts the immune system and aids in healing. It is found in many citrus fruits.
- Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids (3 grams/day with each gram containing 180 mg EPA/120 mg DHA): Essential fatty acids protect against hardening of the arteries by promoting the formation of good prostaglandins, thinning the blood and reducing the stickiness of blood cells. They can be found in coldwater fish like salmon and halibut and flax seeds.
- B Complex Vitamins: B vitamins are essential for the conversion of glucose into energy. You can find B vitamins in brown rice, dried beans and organ meats.
- Being empowered also means being aware of the side effects of your actions. Remember that anything strong enough to help you is also powerful enough to hurt you. Many micronutrients can interact with common drugs prescribed by physicians. Please consult your doctor before using supplements.
Stress Reduction
- Find something to be grateful for every day.
- Take 10 slow, deep conscious breaths each morning and evening.
- Smile whenever you make eye contact with another person. It will make you both feel better.
- Practice distancing yourself from negative emotions by observing them without judgment when they occur.
