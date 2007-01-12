How to Administer Self-exams

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Skin that has been evenly browned by the sun may look healthy. However, as you've no doubt heard, sun exposure -- even the amount that it takes to give your cheeks just a hint of ruddy glow -- can damage your skin. It may even cause skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. It is also largely preventable. The best defense is protective clothing and sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.

The effects of sun damage are cumulative. Often, the effects go unnoticed and untreated from year to year. The worst damage is usually caused by exposure to the sun during the first ten years of a person's life.

Early detection and treatment of skin cancer greatly improve a patient's prognosis. Fortunately, unlike other cancers, skin cancers are usually visible to the naked eye, even in their early stages. If you are in a high-risk group, dermatologists recommend that you conduct a thorough self-examination for skin cancer regularly. Follow the procedure outlined below. You will need a full-length mirror, a handheld mirror, and good lighting.

Disrobe and examine all parts of your body for moles, birthmarks, discolorations, and new or unusual-looking lesions.

Use the handheld mirror to examine your buttocks, back, neck, and face. Lift your hair out of the way to get a clear view of your ears and hairline. If you cannot clearly see a part of your body, ask your partner or a close friend to help you. Don't neglect parts of your body that never see the sun. Cancers can develop in those areas, too.

Make mental or handwritten notes of the size, location, and appearance of your most significant moles and birthmarks. Keep these notes on hand to review during your next examination. Be sure to write down any changes you see developing over time.

Pay special attention to dark, pigmented, or irregularly shaped lesions.

When evaluating a mole or other lesion, remember the A, B, C, D, and E of skin-cancer warning signs:

A stands for asymmetry.

B is for border irregularity (frilly or poorly defined edges).

C is for color variation (especially black, tan, brown, white, or red).

D is for diameter larger than 6 millimeters (the size of a pencil eraser).

E is for an evolving lesion -- one that changes size, shape, shades of color, or has surface bleeding.

