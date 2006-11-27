How to Prevent Skeletal Infections

Your bones and joints are the framework for your entire body and support your every movement. But when infection ravages the skeleton, getting around can be a painful experience. Fortunately, you can protect yourself from bone-weakening conditions with a little knowledge. In this article, we will discuss Lyme Disease, osteomyelitis, and septic arthritis. Here's a preview:
- Lyme DiseaseLyme disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is carried by ticks. The first sign of a Lyme disease infection is a rapidly expanding circular rash that occurs at the site where the tick was attached. Other symptoms of the disease vary widely and can include flulike symptoms, such as headache, fever, chills, and muscle aches.
- OsteomyelitisOsteomyelitis is most often caused by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus. People with diabetes and people who have recently suffered a trauma such as a compound broken bone are at risk for infection. Chronic osteomyelitis occurs when an infection persists due to inadequate treatment or lack of treatment; this condition can cause the infected bone tissue to die.
- Septic ArthritisSeptic arthritis is caused by bacteria that spread through the bloodstream from another infected area in the body, or when the joint is directly infected through injury or surgery. Symptoms of an infection include swollen joints (typically in weight-bearing joints such as the knee or hip) and intense pain. Early diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent long-term damage to the joint.
