Find Your Reason to Quit Smoking

Each person must find the reason that convinces him or her to quit. For some, that reason is financial, for others it's medical, but each successful former smoker knows his or her own personal inspiration. Here they share the reasons that helped them to break the habit.
"Since I'm a college student and broke all the time, I had to make a choice..."
"Since I'm a college student and broke all the time, I had to make a choice between being able to pay rant or smoke cigarettes. I wasn't a very heavy smoker so it wasn't very hard for me to quit. This approach might work with other light smokers who are short on money, especially when they keep raising the price of the packs of cigarettes." — Gina M.
Advertisement
"I had strong motivation. I wanted to live."
I had strong motivation. I wanted to live. Twelve years ago today, after visiting the cardiologist I walked out of his building, dropped the cigarettes and lighter from my pocket into the trash container. When the good doctor said 'If you want to live, you will give up my smoking.' My reply was 'How can I after all these years?' He then said, 'I'll scare you into it.'" — Ed L.
"I asked the doctor if I should quit. He said that it wouldn't be a bad idea without any further lecture..."
"One day I went to a throat specialist due to a case of laryngitis. He informed me that I had pre-cancerous plaque on my vocal cords. He also said that there was no immediate danger of cancer. I asked him if he thought it would be a good idea if I were to quit smoking. His answer was really the key to my successful termination of the habit — he did not say I must, only that it wouldn't be a bad idea without any further lecture... Intentionally or not, this doctor struck just the right cord. I took my pack out of my pocket and put it in the glove compartment of my car, along with my backup supply, and have not touched a cigarette since that moment." — Duane C.
"My husband claims paying the man $400 was the real trick..." "My husband went to a hypnotist, a psychologist who specialized in behavior modification. It worked, although he claims that paying the man $400 was the real trick. He didn't want to let that money go to waste." — Jean T.
"The day before I quit smoking I read an article in Reader's Digest about a man who finally quit smoking ... he died."
"The day before I quit smoking I read an article in Reader's Digest about a man who finally quit smoking ... he died. Right up to the end, his cigarettes meant more to him than life itself. I finished the story, picked up my pack of cigarettes, which was nearly full, took them to the sink and ran water over them and threw them in the garbage." — C.
"Erectile dysfunction, the doctor said, was a major medical condition resulting from addiction to tobacco smoking."
"Then one evening the TV program '60 Minutes' offered a segment about the consequences of tobacco smoking. The 40-year crusade was over. Erectile dysfunction, the doctor said, was a major medical condition resulting from addiction to tobacco smoking. The thought of losing my sexual pleasures was enough. I marched with deliberation and purpose to the kitchen and tossed the lighter and pack of cigs into the trash. This time for good!"— T.
Advertisement