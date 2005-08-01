Stage Two: The Benefits of Being Tobacco-Free

Maybe you've thought about giving up tobacco but just never seem to get there. It might help to explore your reasons or to take small steps toward overcoming your habit.

Advantages of Quitting Smoking

Advertisement

Your decision to stop using tobacco could be one of the most important you'll ever make for your future health and well-being. Some benefits of a tobacco-free lifestyle include:

Feeling better about yourself and becoming a

role model for family and friends

More stamina for work and play

Whiter teeth and fresher breath

Cleaner-smelling clothes, furniture, and car

Decreasing risk of serious illnesses

Freedom from the restrictions of smoking

Saving money

With any behavior change, however, there are adjustments to make in your normal routine. Some are easy, while others may be a bit more challenging. To help prepare, complete the following statements:

I expect to benefit from not using tobacco in the following ways:

I expect to make the following changes to quit:

If You Can Imagine It, You Can Be It

An important step in changing any behavior is the ability to visualize success. Take a moment to consider each of the following images. Pause on each before moving on to the next. Give yourself time to let the thought sink in, become a part of how you think of yourself. Once the image is clear in your mind, go to the next thought and do it again.

Picture yourself not using tobacco, healthier and more energetic than you've ever been — looking forward to the day with enthusiasm and optimism for what lies ahead.

See yourself moving through the day — free from your tobacco habit. You're able to accomplish more and achieve greater personal satisfaction.