Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Waxing, But Were Afraid to Ask

Maybe you're too busy to make an appointment at the salon. Or maybe they're booked the day you're invited to a pool party and need to get rid of some unwanted hair, pronto. Is it a good idea to do it yourself?

Over-the-counter waxing kits are easy to use. You can microwave the containers or heat them up on the stove top. You can also buy pre-coated wax strips for touch-ups on your brows, lips or bikini line. The kits are cheap (usually cheaper than $10) -- much cheaper than a $15 to $50 salon visit.

The big thing to remember with home waxing is to follow the instructions. Test the wax strip on a small area of your body first and apply wax in the direction that the hair grows. If you apply the wax in the direction of hair growth, you'll avoid the unseemly and uncomfortable purple bruising that might occur if you yank out hair in the opposite direction.

Basically, if you're just doing a touch-up, at-home waxing is a good alternative for going to the salon. But if you're looking to remove a lot of hair -- like with a bikini or Brazilian wax -- or if you're working near an area where you'll have limited vision -- like your eyebrows -- it might be best to make a trip to the salon. The skin around your bikini line and your eyes is extra sensitive, and if the wax is too hot or removed in the wrong way, you can damage it. You'll be safer in the hands of trained professional.