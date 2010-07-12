Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Waxing, But Were Afraid to Ask

If you're anything like us, you agree with the sage words of Bridget Jones who said that the job of being a woman is worse than being a farmer: We're always harvesting, plucking, weeding and crop-spraying.
One of the chores we endure in the name of beauty is waxing -- just the word strikes dread into the most women's hearts. We want to get rid of unladylike hair, but who really likes the idea of having it ripped from their brow bone, legs or other more delicate areas? Despite the fact that many of us routinely wax many parts of our bodies, it's not always something we like to talk about, even with our best girlfriends.
Advertisement
But that doesn't mean we don't have lots of questions.