Guide to Chemical Peels

So, you've taken great care of your skin throughout your life, using the right soaps and moisturizers to properly care for your face. But despite your best efforts, you can't fight the effects of aging and you find those inevitable wrinkles creeping in around your eyes and forehead. No matter how fastidious you are in your skin care regimen, the fact is that everybody ages, and with the ticking off of the years comes the degeneration of the skin. Fortunately, there are professional treatment options available if you're tired of obsessing about your crow's feet.

Chemical peels have become increasingly popular through the years, with most patients undergoing the procedure to treat the face -- particularly the areas around the eyes, forehead and mouth. There are different levels of chemical peels that use different agents that vary from light to deep, but they all involve spreading a chemical solution on the skin, allowing it to blister, and then peeling that skin away to unleash the new skin underneath. The benefit? Smoother skin with fewer wrinkles. Read on for some of the benefits of chemical peels, as well as what you need to know before and after the procedure.