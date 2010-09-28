Manscaping 101

Thickets of hair can inhabit quite a bit of male real estate, from the face all the way down to the toes. Manscaping includes sculpting unibrows, and removing ear and nose hair. Not all hair bounty is necessarily offensive, though. Manscaping doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Men have to judge for themselves what's doable and what's just plain scary -- or silly. The decision will probably have a lot to do with the preferences of a partner or mate, too. From just trimming chest hair to removing it completely, manscaping is a matter of personal preference. There are no hard-and-fast rules.

A no-body-hair look may be just the thing to get a partner's pulse racing. It can give a man's body a more sculpted appearance that you don't have to be an Olympic swimmer to appreciate. On the other hand, many couples are happy with just removing a man's back hair and trimming chest hair to keep it discretely under a tee shirt. Adventurous groomers may want to move farther south and do some thinning and trimming of the groin area.

Single guys who want to achieve a reasonable balance between what's comfortable and what's socially acceptable should take a peek in a three-way mirror. A very hairy back, hairy shoulders and a chest that looks more like a carpet than an appealing spot for a woman to lay her head are prime candidates for judicious chest trimming and a back and shoulder shave.