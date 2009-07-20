Skin Care Basics

In spite of your skin type, age or climate, there are a few basic skin-saving solutions that will work for everyone.

Hydrate

Water is nature's best beauty product. Remember: the cold weather causes skin to lose moisture, not oil. Drinking water will help to replenish what you've lost.

Daily Nutrients

Is it possible you aren't getting the recommended amount of nutrients in your current diet? Consider eating more fruits and veggies, or look into a good multivitamin.

Ditch the Bad Habits

Still smoking? Not getting enough sleep? Eating unhealthy foods? Lacking a good exercise routine? These are all detriments to your health and obstacles toward having radiant skin. Resolve today (why wait until New Year's?) to ditch those old habits. Now, that's a beauty do!

Indoor Heating

It's not just the cold weather zapping your skin of moisture — it's also the indoor heat! Leave your heat on the lowest possible setting comfortable for you, or use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air (this will help keep your skin hydrated).

Sunscreen Sunscreen is a must-have product, regardless of the weather. Look for lotions and moisturizers with SPF 15 or higher for easy application. Did you know that snow reflects more than 80 percent of the sun's damaging UV rays? It's true, so if you plan to spend a day on the slopes or attacking the neighbor with snowballs, make sure to wear extra sunblock on any exposed skin.

Seek Help

Remember: your skin type may change depending on many causes, including weather, age, diet and health problems. What worked in your 20s might not work in your 30s or 40s. If your skin looks infected, or you aren't seeing results from your skin-care routine, consider visiting a dermatologist for a professional opinion.