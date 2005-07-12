Dennis Lewis' 10 Secrets of Authentic Breathing

When possible in your daily life, inhale and exhale only through your nose.

Sense the movement of your breath frequently in the midst of your everyday activities. Remember not to hold your breath.

Be sure your belly stays relaxed. Let it expand as you inhale and retract as you exhale. Touch it and massage it frequently.

Breath is life and movement. Let your breath engage and fill every part of your body, especially your belly, back, spine and chest.

To transform your breathing, you must start with your exhalation, with letting go.

A long, slow exhalation helps harmonize your diaphragm and turns on your "relaxation response."

Sense the natural pause after the exhalation; let yourself rest there for a moment.

Let your inhalation arise by itself, when it's ready.

As you breathe, sense the various breathing spaces of your body. Smile into these spaces and let them expand throughout your being.