Dennis Lewis' 10 Secrets of Authentic Breathing

Deep breathing is part of authentic breathing, but it's also important to remember that there are deep breathing exercises you can do to assist your deep breathing naturally. In this article, we discuss 10 secrets of authentic breathing and instruct you on some deep breathing exercises to help you naturally practice authentic, deep breathing.
- When possible in your daily life, inhale and exhale only through your nose.
- Sense the movement of your breath frequently in the midst of your everyday activities. Remember not to hold your breath.
- Be sure your belly stays relaxed. Let it expand as you inhale and retract as you exhale. Touch it and massage it frequently.
- Breath is life and movement. Let your breath engage and fill every part of your body, especially your belly, back, spine and chest.
- To transform your breathing, you must start with your exhalation, with letting go.
- A long, slow exhalation helps harmonize your diaphragm and turns on your "relaxation response."
- Sense the natural pause after the exhalation; let yourself rest there for a moment.
- Let your inhalation arise by itself, when it's ready.
- As you breathe, sense the various breathing spaces of your body. Smile into these spaces and let them expand throughout your being.
- Remember, you are a breathing being, alive right now and right here. Let yourself feel the mystery and the miracle of your breath and your life.
