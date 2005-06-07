Relax at the Office? It's Easier Than You Think

If you're looking for an easy solution to the beginning, middle or end-of-the-week blahs, look no further.
We have enlisted the help of relaxation consultant Darrin Zeer to get you out of the doldrums and on your way to a stress-free existence!
The first step, according to Zeer, is to know the Five Golden Rules of the Office Spa:
- Breathe deeply and slowly, relaxing your body
- Keep things simple, moving forward one step at a time
- Focus on each step, calmly
- Do not stress out about the little things
- Treat yourself to an "office spa" break whenever the need arises
OK! Now we are ready to tackle the workweek. Starting with the most difficult day to get in gear — Monday — let's see what Zeer has in store for us:
Monday: Inner Order
"Your workweek will go much more smoothly if you take some time on Monday morning to write your anxieties away. Appointments, to-do lists, deadlines — get these out of your head and onto paper and you'll feel the stress fade away. Check items off throughout the week and see how much you accomplish."
Tuesday: Meeting Mist
"Let lavender set the mood! The scent of lavender alleviates stress-related symptoms such as headaches, insomnia, anxiety and fatigue:"
- Fill a clean spray bottle with 6 to 8 tablespoons of cool water.
- Add 2 to 4 drops of lavender essential oil and shake.
- Take a nice, deep breath.
- Organize your thoughts and spend a moment focusing on your agenda.
- Keep the bottle tightly closed and treat yourself — and your desk area — to spritzes throughout the day.
