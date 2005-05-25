Questions to Ask About Hysterectomy and Fibroids

If you suffer with fibroids, here are the questions you should ask yourself before deciding on your course of treatment:

What are my symptoms?

What am I seeking relief from?

Are these symptoms tolerable to me?

What does the doctor think is causing my condition?

What are my preferences and feelings — about having a child, keeping my uterus, premature menopause?

What are my treatment options?

Are less invasive procedures possible?

Will some form of limited treatment help me?

Would some kind of medication help?

Can I wait to see if the problem clears up on its own?

What if I don't do anything?

Are there some options the doctor doesn't know about?

Where can I get more information about my condition?

What are the risks and benefits to me?

Will there be pain, and how can it be handled?

If you're considering a hysterectomy, here are the questions you should ask:

How long will I be hospitalized?

How long is recovery?

Will I need help with chores and children for awhile?

How will I feel afterwards?

Will it impair my sex life? For how long?

What will be done exactly?

Is it vaginal or abdominal?

Which organs will be removed?

Will I have a scar?

What anesthesia will be used?

What are the risks?

What will it cost me?

What else you should know about hysterectomy:

While hysterectomy is almost always effective in stopping excessive bleeding and resolving pain or urinary symptoms, there can be complications, including post-operative bleeding and fever.

In addition:

Recuperation can take several weeks.

You will no longer have periods or be able to get pregnant.

You may have menopause-like symptoms.

Types of hysterectomy:

Subtotal — Only the uterus is removed. Ovaries, cervix and fallopian tubes remain.

Total or "simple." — The uterus and cervix go, but not the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Radical or "bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy." — Everything goes — uterus, cervix, ovaries and tubes.