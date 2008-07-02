" " Migraine pain can be agonizing for many women -- men too. Yet far fewer men experience these intense headaches. Why is that? Jukka Rapo/ Getty Images

Your head is pounding with a pulsating headache. You feel nauseous, and you may even vomit. Light and sound are unbearable. In fact, any little noise or ray of light creates blinding pain and sends you back to bed to hide away in a dark room where you just want to be left alone. The pain is extremely intense, and it can go on for hours or even days in some cases. Often it repeats itself -- sometimes a week later, sometimes a month later. Sounds pretty miserable, doesn’t it?

These are the symptoms of a migraine, and if you’re a woman, you’re nearly three times more likely to have them than a man. According to the Mayo Clinic, 17 percent of women have migraine pain, while only 6 percent of men do. These statistics are the basis for the question -- why do women have more migraines than men?

The list may seem long, but everyone is sensitive to different things. In fact, these are just some of the more common triggers. One person might be sensitive to alcohol but have no problem with caffeine, while another might have terrible migraines from caffeine and a higher tolerance for alcohol. People are also responsive to different triggers at different times. For instance, one day, bright light may not affect you at all, while on another day, it could immediately set off a migraine.

If you do have migraine pain, it’s a good idea to keep a journal. In this way, you'll be able to track your possible triggers. Who knows? You may be surprised by the results of your own record keeping. Of course, you should always consult a doctor about any migraine or severe headache pain you experience.

