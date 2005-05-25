A Woman's Nutritional Needs In Her 20s

Studies show that your bone mass index peaks in early adulthood and then declines, so it's never too early to get extra calcium to build bone, especially if you're physically active.

"Your muscles are more active so your calorie/protein needs are higher and a vitamin supplement is more important," says David Katz, M.D. with Yale University School of Medicine.

"You need more iron, which you can get from dried fruits, fortified fruits, spinach, kale and occasional red meat."

If you're physically active, you should drink up to eight glasses of water a day but even if you're sedentary, water can help you.

What's more, The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that soy products be used in a diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, and lean meats.