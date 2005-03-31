Post Menopause: Now what?

Post menopause is the final phase of the menopausal transition, when the hormones have found a new balance. According to Dr. Michele Moore in The Only Menopause Guide You'll Need (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2000), "for most women it is a time of quiet after the storm."

Symptoms of Post Menopause

Hot flashes diminished

Night sweats diminished

Dry vagina

Burning, itchy vulva

Decreased sexual desire

Stress incontinence

Hypertension

Bone pain

Fractures

Foot and leg cramps

Wrinkles and droops

Memory improvement

Emotional stability

More in-depth discussion of post-menopausal symptoms

Advertisement

Stress Incontinence

Stress incontinence is the involuntary leaking of urine when coughing, sneezing, laughing or lifting. It can be treated through Kegel exercises. The way to do a Kegel exercise is to draw the muscles of your vagina upward and squeeze. Turning your urine stream on and off using this method is an easy way of doing the exercises regularly.

Advertisement

Fractures and Bone Pain

Every woman over 50 needs a bone density test to check for osteoporosis, the cause of fractures and bone pain. Most insurers and Medicaid now pay for this painless test.

Osteoporosis is both preventable and treatable. Prevention begins with a calcium-rich diet that includes dairy products, calcium-fortified orange juice, broccoli and deep-green leaf lettuces such as kale. Tofu, fortified breads and cereals are also calcium-rich. A calcium supplement is also necessary. Doctors usually recommend 1,500 mg. of calcium and 750 mg. of magnesium in combination. The magnesium helps the body to make proper use of the calcium.

There are a number of prescription drugs that are useful in the treatment of bone pain and fractures. See your doctor for information on these medications. Certain herbs have also been found useful for treating fractures and bone pain.