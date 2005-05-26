Questions to Ask Your Menopause Doctor

Review the following "Questions To Ask" about menopause so you're prepared to discuss this important health issue with your health care professional.

1. How many women in my age group do you treat? What percentage does this number represent of your total practice?

Advertisement

2. Are you comfortable treating perimenopausal and postmenopausal women? If not, can you refer me to a colleague who is?

3. Do you consider yourself up-to-date on treatment options for perimenopausal and postmenopausal health concerns, including hormone therapy and other medical therapies?

4. Can you arrange for evaluations for osteoporosis and heart disease? At what age should I have these evaluations?

5. If I am interested in alternative therapies, will you work with me to help identify those that might be helpful?

6. I don't feel well in several different ways. Are my symptoms due to menopause or another condition?

7. How do I know if my on-again, off-again bleeding is perimenopause or another problem?

8. How long will perimenopause go on?

9. Why have I lost my sex drive and what can I do to get it back?

10. Will my incontinence stop after menopause and what can I do about it now?

11. Can you discuss the most recent research about hormone therapy and its safety with me? How do the benefits and risks of hormone therapy apply to my personal health needs?

Copyright 2003 National Women's Health Resource Center Inc. (NWHRC)