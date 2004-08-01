Questions to Ask Your Yeast Infection Specialist

Review the following 'Questions To Ask' about yeast infections so you're prepared to discuss this important health issue with your health care professional.

1. Is there a difference between the various over-the-counter treatments for yeast infections? Which one would you recommend?

2. Am I a candidate for the one-dose, oral prescription medication Diflucan? (Be sure to tell your health care professional if you may be pregnant, are nursing or are taking any other medications.)

3. Are the drugs used for treating yeast infections safe for pregnant women?

4. Are the drugs used for treating yeast infections safe for nursing women?

5. Does my male partner need to be treated? What if I have a female partner?

6. Are different vaginal infections treated differently?

7. How do I identify a yeast infection in the future?

8. Do I need to refrain from sexual contact while I am being treated?

9. How much douching is excessive?

10. How do I avoid yeast infections in the future?

