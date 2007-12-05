How COBRA Insurance Works

COBRA was set up to offer temporary health care coverage to workers, but it comes at a cost. If you choose to enroll in COBRA, you're generally responsible for your own monthly premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. Your group health plan is allowed to charge you 100 percent of the plan's cost, plus an administrative surcharge of up to 2 percent. So how much are we talking?

In 2020, the average annual cost of group health care coverage in the U.S. was a whopping $21,342 for families and $7,470 for individuals, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. Covered employees with family plans paid an average of 27 percent of that cost, or about $5,700 annually, with the employer picking up the rest. Those with individual plans contributed an average of 17 percent of the bill, or about $1,270 annually. But those on COBRA typically had to pay the full cost, plus the administrative fee.

The thought of paying nearly $7,500 a year for individual coverage, or $21,000 for family care, is shocking. And not surprisingly, many workers simply can't afford it, and thus decline. During the Great Recession of the late 2000s, Congress tried to help by offering a 65 percent COBRA premium subsidy through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. While this helped some people afford the coverage, many turned it down, citing COBRA's still-too-high cost.

In 2010, the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) was signed into law, providing people with more options through its marketplace. Obamacare also provides subsidies to lower-income people to further lower the cost. Short-term health plans are also offered in many states. Typically available to most people for a year, they're affordable, although they don't cover much. It's also wise to investigate whether you're qualified for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

It is possible that a former employer will cover some, or all, of your COBRA fees. This may happen as part of a buy-out agreement, or during a merger or acquisition. Sometimes this is part of a recruitment strategy. In general, however, workers are responsible for the entire bill.

While health care in the U.S. is costly in general, no matter the plan, it's often a necessary expense. And as anyone with a pre-existing medical condition can testify, any lapse in health insurance can result in long waiting periods or exclusion from coverage entirely. COBRA, while expensive, exists to make sure that lapse doesn't happen.

COBRA and the Coronavirus When COVID-19 erupted in the U.S. in early 2020, millions lost their jobs and thousands of businesses closed for good. The government did relax some COBRA notices, plus election and premium payment time frames, along with some other tweaks. And the Democrat-controlled House introduced the Worker Health Coverage Protection Act in April, which would cover the full cost of COBRA for eligible workers and the full cost of any insurance premiums owed by furloughed workers. By the fall, the bill was still in committee.